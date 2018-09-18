Top Stories
Emmys Best Dressed 2018 - 30 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Emmys Best Dressed 2018 - 30 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 6:30 am

Sean Penn & Son Hopper Grab Lunch Together in Malibu

Sean Penn & Son Hopper Grab Lunch Together in Malibu

Sean Penn and Hopper Penn get in some father-son bonding time!

The 58-year-old The First actor and the 25-year-old The Last Face actor were spotted waiting for a table at Ollo on Saturday (September 15) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sean Penn

They both kept it casual in t-shirts, shorts, and baseball caps.

ICYMI, Sean recently spoke out to share his thoughts on the #MeToo movement, which he feels is dividing men and women.

Sean‘s new Hulu show The First, a fictional series that chronicles the effort to send the first crewed mission to Mars, is now streaming.
Just Jared on Facebook
sean penn and son hopper grab lunch together in malibu 01
sean penn and son hopper grab lunch together in malibu 02
sean penn and son hopper grab lunch together in malibu 03
sean penn and son hopper grab lunch together in malibu 04
sean penn and son hopper grab lunch together in malibu 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Hopper Penn, Sean Penn

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The 2018 Emmy Awards turned into a major lovefest! - TMZ
  • This Riverdale star was involved in a scary car accident - Just Jared Jr
  • These seven Emmys moments are totally worth watching - TooFab
  • Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were set to attend the Emmys... so where were they? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See who Joey King's 2018 Emmy Awards date was! - Just Jared Jr