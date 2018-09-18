Top Stories
Tue, 18 September 2018 at 3:42 pm

Simon Cowell Explains His Decision to Give Up His Cell Phone - Watch Now!

Simon Cowell is opening up about the latest season of America’s Got Talent – and his decision to give up his cell phone!

The 58-year-old music mogul made his first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in five years on Tuesday (September 18).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Simon Cowell

During his appearance, he spoke about the upcoming season finale of AGT and revealed he believes five contestants have a chance at winning. Simon also talked about his 4-year-old son, Eric, sharing they wear matching pajamas and argue over who is more handsome. He also admitted Eric has terrible dance moves and opens up about how fatherhood has changed him.

Later on, Simon explained his decision to give up his cell phone a year ago revealing he is much happier without it and more present. Plus, Simon talked about his new cycling hobby and Ellen surprised him with a helmet disguised as his hair.


Simon Cowell’s Son Wouldn’t Get the ‘Golden Buzzer’ for Dancing


Simon Cowell Wants to Flaunt His Helmet Hair
Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Simon Cowell

