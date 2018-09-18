Top Stories
Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Work Out Together in Atlanta!

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Work Out Together in Atlanta!

Jessica Simpson Cradles Baby Bump After Announcing Third Pregnancy!

Jessica Simpson Cradles Baby Bump After Announcing Third Pregnancy!

Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin with Outdoor Performance at Buckingham Palace!

Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin with Outdoor Performance at Buckingham Palace!

Drake Just Filed a Lawsuit Against Someone Who Tried Extorting Him

Drake Just Filed a Lawsuit Against Someone Who Tried Extorting Him

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 11:43 pm

Singing Father Michael Ketterer Gets Simon Cowell's Approval During 'America's Got Talent' Finals (Video)

Singing Father Michael Ketterer Gets Simon Cowell's Approval During 'America's Got Talent' Finals (Video)

Michael Ketterer shows off his powerful vocals while giving his final performance as a contestant on America’s Got Talent.

The 40-year-old pediatric mental health nurse and father of six performed “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” during the finals on Tuesday (September 18) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

“I would love to be able to give your family the million dollars and the chance because you’re an amazing guy. You were nervous, but that makes you human. You’re a great, great person,” Simon Cowell said after the performance.

Michael just got some great news because Garth Brooks invited him to perform at his sold-out Notre Dame Stadium concert in October!

“We’re going to suit you up with a band. We’re going to put you out in front of 85,000 of the sweetest people you’ve ever played for before, and they’re going to be pulling for you like no other. This is going to be good,” Brooks said.
Just Jared on Facebook
michael ketterer americas got talent finals 01
michael ketterer americas got talent finals 02
michael ketterer americas got talent finals 03

Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Michael Ketterer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The 2018 Emmy Awards turned into a major lovefest! - TMZ
  • This Riverdale star was involved in a scary car accident - Just Jared Jr
  • These seven Emmys moments are totally worth watching - TooFab
  • Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were set to attend the Emmys... so where were they? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See who Joey King's 2018 Emmy Awards date was! - Just Jared Jr