Singing Father Michael Ketterer Gets Simon Cowell's Approval During 'America's Got Talent' Finals (Video)

Michael Ketterer shows off his powerful vocals while giving his final performance as a contestant on America’s Got Talent.

The 40-year-old pediatric mental health nurse and father of six performed “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” during the finals on Tuesday (September 18) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

“I would love to be able to give your family the million dollars and the chance because you’re an amazing guy. You were nervous, but that makes you human. You’re a great, great person,” Simon Cowell said after the performance.

Michael just got some great news because Garth Brooks invited him to perform at his sold-out Notre Dame Stadium concert in October!

“We’re going to suit you up with a band. We’re going to put you out in front of 85,000 of the sweetest people you’ve ever played for before, and they’re going to be pulling for you like no other. This is going to be good,” Brooks said.