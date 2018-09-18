Sofia Vergara Fires Back at Troll Who Said Her Face Looks 'Different Now'
Sofia Vergara has something to say to the Instagram troll who was wondering if she did “something to [her] face” because it “looks a little bit different now.”
This specific troll commented on a photo Sofia posted, saying, “lately I’ve been noticing that u did something to your face… i can’t find what but your face looks a little bit different now.”
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Vergara
Sofia wasn’t going to let this person speculate about her, and simply responded, “its called aging.”
See the exchange below…