Susan Lucci, 71, Poses In a Swimsuit in Unretouched Photos!

Susan Lucci is looking amazing in this feature for Harper’s Bazaar, where she posed in a bathing suit and was unretouched.

Here’s what the 71-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On embracing her best life in her ‘70s: “I feel as good now as I ever did in my 20s and 30s, maybe even better physically… What I’ve learned is that if you train hard, you can offset some of what you’ve got going against you. People look at me and say ‘Wow, she doesn’t seem old, but she is old.’ Meanwhile, the reality is if you’re strong, you’re beautiful, no matter what age you are.”

On maintaining her fit beach body: “Once I started doing Pilates, I lost my taste for things like cheeseburgers and french fries. The Pro Chair is great because it allows you to do a full-body workout in just 20 minutes. You can do cardio on it too…. I rarely eat dessert, never snack, and I don’t eat a lot of bread and pasta. [And] I’ll have one glass of champagne when we go out to dinner, but I don’t drink at home.”

On her first foray into Instagram: “I’m a private person by nature, so at first I really didn’t think it was for me. [While vacationing in St. Barts] I put on a bikini, my husband took some pictures, and a friend of mine said, ‘You need to post this shot on Instagram!’ The reaction was very unexpected—and sooo flattering. After the pictures came out—and they went everywhere—it occurred to me that Instagram could be a great way to stay connected to my fans.”

FYI: Susan is wearing a Michael Kors Collection swimsuit and a Profile by Gottex swimsuit.