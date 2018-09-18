Tyra Banks Reveals Lindsay Lohan Will Appear in 'Life-Size 2'!

It looks like Lindsay Lohan will be appearing in Life-Size 2 after all!

During a recent interview, Tyra Banks said that the 32-year-old star of the 2000 original Life-Size will appear “in some kind of way” in the upcoming sequel – after it was reported back in July that she would not be in the film.

“Lindsay really wanted to do the movie, like, was very gung ho in many different ways,” Tyra told THR. “But she has a new TV show on MTV about this club and all this, so she couldn’t make it, which was sad. But she’ll be in the movie in some kind of way.”

Life-Size 2 will premiere on Freeform in December 2018 starring Tyra and new star Francia Raisa.