Just Jared Readers Liked These 10 Celebrity Emmy Looks the Most!

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson's Emmys 2018 Absence Explained

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 11:18 am

Vanessa Hudgens, Emily Ratajkowski & Jennifer Morrison Live It Up at Netflix's Emmys 2018 After Party!

Vanessa Hudgens and Emily Ratajkowski strike a fun pose together while attending the 2018 Netflix Primetime Emmys After Party at NeueHouse Hollywood on Monday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old Second Act actress and the 27-year-old model were joined at the event by Jennifer Morrison, Malin Akerman, Sophia Bush, Regina King, Black Panther co-stars Daniel Kaluuya and Letitia Wright, Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, GLOW‘s Jackie Tohn, RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and 13 Reasons Why stars Tommy Dorfman and Katherine Langford.

Also in attendance at the after party was Benedict Cumberbatch, the cast of Queer EyeTan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski and Karamo BrownThe Crown‘s Claire Foy and Matt Smith, Iron Fist‘s Finn Jones, GodlessMichelle Dockery and Jessica Sula, John Mulaney, Rosanna Arquette, The Shib Sibs – aka Maia and Alex Shibutani, Altered Carbon‘s Dichen Lachman, Jonathan and Drew Scott, Bob Saget and wife Sherri Kramer, and Katt Williams.

FYI: Vanessa is wearing a SemSem dress. Malin is wearing a Cushnie dress. Sophia is wearing alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet.
Credit: Kevin Mazur, Michael Kovac; Photos: Getty
