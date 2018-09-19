'America's Got Talent' Finale 2018 - Performers Lineup Revealed!
The finale of America’s Got Talent is happening tonight (September 19), and plenty of superstar performers are hitting the stage!
The two-hour finale will feature the ten remaining Season 13 acts vying for the $1 million grand prize and a headlining show in Las Vegas.
The act who wins will headline the America’s Got Talent Live stage show from November 2-4 at the Paris Theater at Paris Las Vegas.
KISS
Placido Domingo
Lindsey Stirling
Bebe Rexha
David Spade
Matt Iseman
Akbar Gbajabiamila
The show will also feature a special song contribution written by Garth Brooks.