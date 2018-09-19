Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose &amp; What Happened That Day

Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose & What Happened That Day

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who &amp; See the Photos!

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who & See the Photos!

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Wed, 19 September 2018 at 5:28 pm

'America's Got Talent' Finale 2018 - Performers Lineup Revealed!

'America's Got Talent' Finale 2018 - Performers Lineup Revealed!

The finale of America’s Got Talent is happening tonight (September 19), and plenty of superstar performers are hitting the stage!

The two-hour finale will feature the ten remaining Season 13 acts vying for the $1 million grand prize and a headlining show in Las Vegas.

The act who wins will headline the America’s Got Talent Live stage show from November 2-4 at the Paris Theater at Paris Las Vegas.

Auditions for the next season are already underway. Click here for more info!

Check out the Top 10 acts competing for this year’s crown!

Click inside for the list of guest performers…

‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale – Guest Performers Lineup!

KISS
Placido Domingo
Lindsey Stirling
Bebe Rexha
David Spade
Matt Iseman
Akbar Gbajabiamila

The show will also feature a special song contribution written by Garth Brooks.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Akbar Gbajabiamila, America's Got Talent, Bebe Rexha, David Spade, Kiss, Lindsey Stirling, Matt Iseman, Placido Domingo

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tiger Woods is off probation from his 2017 DUI - TMZ
  • This Stranger Things star reveals he still goes to summer camp - Just Jared Jr
  • Stormy Daniels compared President Trump's genitals to a video game character - TooFab
  • Scarlett Johansson supported boyfriend Colin Jost on his big night - Lainey Gossip
  • See the stunning photos of Joey King getting ready for the 2018 Emmys - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian is still single - Gossip Cop