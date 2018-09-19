'America's Got Talent' Finale 2018 - Performers Lineup Revealed!

The finale of America’s Got Talent is happening tonight (September 19), and plenty of superstar performers are hitting the stage!

The two-hour finale will feature the ten remaining Season 13 acts vying for the $1 million grand prize and a headlining show in Las Vegas.

The act who wins will headline the America’s Got Talent Live stage show from November 2-4 at the Paris Theater at Paris Las Vegas.

Auditions for the next season are already underway. Click here for more info!

Check out the Top 10 acts competing for this year’s crown!

Click inside for the list of guest performers…

‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale – Guest Performers Lineup!

KISS

Placido Domingo

Lindsey Stirling

Bebe Rexha

David Spade

Matt Iseman

Akbar Gbajabiamila

The show will also feature a special song contribution written by Garth Brooks.