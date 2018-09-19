Top Stories
Wed, 19 September 2018 at 1:24 pm

'America's Got Talent' Ladies Put On Their Best for Season 13 Finals!

'America's Got Talent' Ladies Put On Their Best for Season 13 Finals!

Mel B, Heidi Klum, and Tyra Banks strike a pose on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre following the live finals show of America’s Got Talent season 13 on Tuesday evening (September 18) in Hollywood.

Also joining the ladies were Heidi and Mel‘s fellow judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

The winner of America’s Got Talent‘s 13th season will be announced during part two of the finale on Wednesday night (September 19).

FYI: Heidi is wearing a Pamella Roland dress, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Sophia Webster shoes. Tyra is wearing a Ravissaint By Aslihan Bal dress and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Credit: FayesVision; Photos: WENN
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Mel B, Simon Cowell, Tyra Banks

