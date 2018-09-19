Annette Bening on 'Captain Marvel': 'It's As Much Fun As You Would Imagine It Could Be'

Annette Bening stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night (September 18) and revealed what we can expect from Captain Marvel.

“I can’t give anything away, In fact I have to call them and they have to tell me exactly what it is that I can’t say,” the 60-year-old actress told Jimmy.

So far, the nature of Annette‘s role is being kept under wraps.

“All I can tell you is that it’s as much fun as you would imagine it could be, at least it was for me,” Annette added. “It was so much fun and I can’t tell you why because then it would give something away. All I can tell you is that it was like when you’re a little kid and you imagine what it would be like to be in a superhero movie, that’s what It was like.”

Annette also talks about her and husband Warren Beatty‘s friendship with the late Senator John McCain, his service to our country, and the respect she had for him – Watch more after the cut!



Annette Bening on Captain Marvel Spoilers

Annette Bening on Warren Beatty’s Proposal



Annette Bening on Warren Beatty & Senator John McCain