Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose & What Happened That Day

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who & See the Photos!

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Wed, 19 September 2018 at 2:09 pm

Annette Bening on 'Captain Marvel': 'It's As Much Fun As You Would Imagine It Could Be'

Annette Bening on 'Captain Marvel': 'It's As Much Fun As You Would Imagine It Could Be'

Annette Bening stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night (September 18) and revealed what we can expect from Captain Marvel.

“I can’t give anything away, In fact I have to call them and they have to tell me exactly what it is that I can’t say,” the 60-year-old actress told Jimmy.

So far, the nature of Annette‘s role is being kept under wraps.

“All I can tell you is that it’s as much fun as you would imagine it could be, at least it was for me,” Annette added. “It was so much fun and I can’t tell you why because then it would give something away. All I can tell you is that it was like when you’re a little kid and you imagine what it would be like to be in a superhero movie, that’s what It was like.”

Annette also talks about her and husband Warren Beatty‘s friendship with the late Senator John McCain, his service to our country, and the respect she had for him – Watch more after the cut!


Annette Bening on Captain Marvel Spoilers

Click inside to watch the rest of Annette Bening’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Annette Bening on Warren Beatty’s Proposal

Annette Bening on Warren Beatty & Senator John McCain
