Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick Promote 'A Simple Favor' on French TV Show

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick look chic while promoting their new movie A Simple Favor on the French TV show C à vous!

The 31-year-old former Gossip Girl star and the 33-year-old Pitch Perfect actress were spotted stopping by the studio on Wednesday (September 19) in Paris, France.

Blake donned a grey pinstripe suit with black and white heels and a Chanel flower-shaped purse, and Anna wore a purple tulle dress with orange and purple flower designs, matching heels, an orange clutch with a gold heart, and clear-rummed sunglasses.

The night before, the co-stars hit the red carpet for the Paris premiere. ICYMI, see pics of the duo at the London premiere and at the NYC premiere as well.

A Simple Favor opened at the domestic box office this past weekend with a stellar opening of $16 million.

