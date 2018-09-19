Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose & What Happened That Day

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who & See the Photos!

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Wed, 19 September 2018 at 6:26 pm

Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick Promote 'A Simple Favor' on French TV Show

Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick Promote 'A Simple Favor' on French TV Show

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick look chic while promoting their new movie A Simple Favor on the French TV show C à vous!

The 31-year-old former Gossip Girl star and the 33-year-old Pitch Perfect actress were spotted stopping by the studio on Wednesday (September 19) in Paris, France.

Blake donned a grey pinstripe suit with black and white heels and a Chanel flower-shaped purse, and Anna wore a purple tulle dress with orange and purple flower designs, matching heels, an orange clutch with a gold heart, and clear-rummed sunglasses.

The night before, the co-stars hit the red carpet for the Paris premiere. ICYMI, see pics of the duo at the London premiere and at the NYC premiere as well.

A Simple Favor opened at the domestic box office this past weekend with a stellar opening of $16 million.

20+ pictures inside of Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick promoting A Simple Favor in Paris…

  • namers

    What is up with those suits? She’s no Katharine Hepburn. Anna looks great.

