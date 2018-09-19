Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose &amp; What Happened That Day

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who &amp; See the Photos!

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Wed, 19 September 2018 at 4:26 pm

Brooklyn Beckham Grabs a Flight Out of Town After London Fashion Week!

Brooklyn Beckham Grabs a Flight Out of Town After London Fashion Week!

Brooklyn Beckham is jetting out of London!

The 19-year-old was all smiles while making his way through Heathrow Airport on Wednesday (September 19) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn paired an all beige outfit paired with a newspaper boy cap and Vans sneakers.

He was also joined by a female friend as they checked in some heavy duty travel cases, which may have been holding Brooklyn’s photography equiptment.

Earlier in the week, Brooklyn was spotted as he stopped by lots of London Fashion Week events, including his mom Victoria‘s fashion show!
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Brooklyn Beckham

