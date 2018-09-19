Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose & What Happened That Day

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who & See the Photos!

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Wed, 19 September 2018 at 1:53 pm

BTS Announce 'Good Morning America' & 'Tonight Show' Performances

BTS Announce 'Good Morning America' & 'Tonight Show' Performances

BTS are about to make some big television appearances!

The massively popular K-pop group – J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, rm, Suga and v – just announced appearances on both Good Morning America and The Tonight Show.

The group is set to make the late night stop on September 25th and the following day they will head to GMA.

“It’s official: @BTS_twt will be stopping by next Tuesday, 9/25! Don’t miss it,” The Tonight Show wrote on their Twitter account.

The appearances coincide with BTSWorld Tour: Love Yourself east coast tour stops, which include shows at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on September 28th and 29th.

Make sure to also check out BTSrecent performance on America’s Got Talent!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: BTS, Music

