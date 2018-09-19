BTS Announce 'Good Morning America' & 'Tonight Show' Performances

BTS are about to make some big television appearances!

The massively popular K-pop group – J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, rm, Suga and v – just announced appearances on both Good Morning America and The Tonight Show.

The group is set to make the late night stop on September 25th and the following day they will head to GMA.

“It’s official: @BTS_twt will be stopping by next Tuesday, 9/25! Don’t miss it,” The Tonight Show wrote on their Twitter account.

The appearances coincide with BTS‘ World Tour: Love Yourself east coast tour stops, which include shows at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on September 28th and 29th.

Make sure to also check out BTS‘ recent performance on America’s Got Talent!