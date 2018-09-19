Busy Philipps Is Fine With Being 'Extra'!

Busy Philipps is opening up in Glamour‘s October 2018 issue, out now.

Here’s what the 39-year-old actress and upcoming TV host had to say…

On being “a lot”: “A former male friend once said to me, ‘You know, people would consider you beautiful if you didn’t talk so much’…I’m a lot. But ever since I was a kid, I’ve thought, some people will like it, and some people will hate it. Either way, awesome.”

On Instagram: “I loved it, because I felt like I finally had the ability to present my personality to people. It never occurred to me to manufacture myself. I was just me.”

On hosting her upcoming E! TV show, Busy Tonight: “People want more authenticity; I can bring that. Everybody’s career, and everybody’s success, is different. I stayed self-assured in who I was, and now this is my path. And yeah, it’s pretty f–king cool.”

