Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose &amp; What Happened That Day

Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose & What Happened That Day

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who &amp; See the Photos!

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who & See the Photos!

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Wed, 19 September 2018 at 5:38 pm

Busy Philipps Is Fine With Being 'Extra'!

Busy Philipps Is Fine With Being 'Extra'!

Busy Philipps is opening up in Glamour‘s October 2018 issue, out now.

Here’s what the 39-year-old actress and upcoming TV host had to say…

On being “a lot”: “A former male friend once said to me, ‘You know, people would consider you beautiful if you didn’t talk so much’…I’m a lot. But ever since I was a kid, I’ve thought, some people will like it, and some people will hate it. Either way, awesome.”

On Instagram: “I loved it, because I felt like I finally had the ability to present my personality to people. It never occurred to me to manufacture myself. I was just me.”

On hosting her upcoming E! TV show, Busy Tonight: “People want more authenticity; I can bring that. Everybody’s career, and everybody’s success, is different. I stayed self-assured in who I was, and now this is my path. And yeah, it’s pretty f–king cool.”

For more from Busy, visit Glamour.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
busy philipps glamour september 2018 01
busy philipps glamour september 2018 02

Credit: Emman Montalvan; Photos: Glamour
Posted to: Busy Philipps

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tiger Woods is off probation from his 2017 DUI - TMZ
  • This Stranger Things star reveals he still goes to summer camp - Just Jared Jr
  • Stormy Daniels compared President Trump's genitals to a video game character - TooFab
  • Scarlett Johansson supported boyfriend Colin Jost on his big night - Lainey Gossip
  • See the stunning photos of Joey King getting ready for the 2018 Emmys - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian is still single - Gossip Cop