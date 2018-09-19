Top Stories
Caitlyn Jenner Goes for a Coffee Run in Malibu

Caitlyn Jenner Goes for a Coffee Run in Malibu

Caitlyn Jenner has her hands full as she makes her way back to her truck after picking up coffee on Tuesday morning (September 18) in Malibu, Calif.

The 68-year-old former reality star kept things cool in a black top, jean shorts, and sandals as she took her dog Bertha with her on her coffee run.

Earlier this month, Cait and close-friend Sophia Hutchins stepped out to attend a whole bunch of shows and events during Fashion Week in New York City.

Photos: Backgrid USA
