Chevy Chase Slams Current Day 'SNL,' Gets Brutally Honest Talking About Will Ferrell, Tina Fey & More

Former Saturday Night Live original cast member Chevy Chase is slamming the current state of the show and giving his opinion on some of the show’s most beloved cast members like Tina Fey and Will Ferrell.

Here are some highlights from the 74-year-old comedian’s interview…

On what he thinks of SNL today: “First of all, between you and me and a lamppost, jeez, I don’t want to put down Lorne or the cast, but I’ll just say, maybe off the record, I’m amazed that Lorne has gone so low. I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn’t f—— believe it…That means a whole generation of shitheads laughs at the worst f—— humor in the world. You know what I mean? How could you dare give that generation worse sh*t than they already have in their lives? It just drives me nuts.”

On Will Ferrell and his George W. Bush impression on the show: “Just not funny. Makes $25 million a picture.”

On Tina Fey: “I liked Tina. I didn’t see what all the folderol was about. She was good.”

On Kristen Wiig: “I liked her a lot. She had two things going for her. She had clear-cut chops, and she was pretty, too. But what happened to her? Where did she go?”

On Eddie Murphy: “I thought Eddie Murphy was funny. Gumby. I found that funny and people loved that. . . . Stevie Wonder, he did well. [Pause.] It’s not that hard, for Christ’s sake. Your skin’s the same color. You just put on some sunglasses and do this.”

