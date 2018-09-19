Top Stories
Wed, 19 September 2018 at 11:06 am

Chris Evans & Scarlett Johansson Celebrate 'Avengers: Infinity War' Director Joe Russo's New L.A. Restaurant!

Chris Evans & Scarlett Johansson Celebrate 'Avengers: Infinity War' Director Joe Russo's New L.A. Restaurant!

Chris Evans flashes a smile while attending the star studded grand opening of Simone in the Arts District on Saturday (September 15) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actor was joined by his Avengers co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Don Cheadle, as well as former Community co-stars Gillian Jacobs, Joel McHale and Yvette Nicole Brown as they all celebrated Simone, the new restaurant from Avengers: Infinity War director Joe Russo and James Beard-winning chef Jessica Largey.

Also in attendance to show their support was Taika Waititi, Don‘s wife Bridgid Coulter, Marisa Tomei, Modern Family‘s Julie Bowen and Jon Favreau, who helped produce The Avengers and its 2015 sequel, Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The restaurant — which will officially open to the public on Thursday, Sept. 20 — aims to create a relaxed atmosphere while offering guests produce-driven California meals with eclectic flavors.
Credit: Matt Sayles; Photos: Invision for Simone / AP Images
