Chrissy Teigen Reveals John Legend's Best & Worst Parenting Skills! (Video)

Chrissy Teigen shows off three different outfits while promoting her second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry for More!

The 32-year-old model attended Build Series in a white button-down dress with a black blazer and thigh-high black boots at Build Studio on Wednesday (September 19) in New York City.

That same day, she stepped out in a coral ruffle dress while stopping by Live with Kelly and Ryan, as well as a white off-the-shoulder dress with a black belt for another appearance.

Besides food, red carpet anxiety, and her life as a mom, Chrissy also spilled on her husband John Legend‘s parenting techniques!

“He will say no, and then if she [Luna] asks one more time, it’s a yes…he needs to learn to say no.”

Watch Chrissy‘s full interview below!

FYI: Chrissy‘s coral dress is Zimmermann.

