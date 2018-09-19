Courtney Hadwin & The Struts Perform on 'America's Got Talent' 2018 Finale - Watch!

Courtney Hadwin and The Struts are teaming up!

The 14-year-old America’s Got Talent hopeful and the English rock band teamed up to perform “Body Talks” and Janis Joplin‘s “Piece of My Heart” on the AGT finale on Wednesday night (September 19) in Los Angeles.

The show also featured performances from KISS and Bebe Rexha.

Ten finalists are battling it out for the crown on the final episode of AGT. Meet all the contestants!

Watch them perform “Body Talks” and “Piece of My Heart” together below!