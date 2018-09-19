Darren Criss Celebrates Emmys Win with Fiancee Mia Swier!

Darren Criss is still on cloud nine after his big win at the 2018 Emmy Awards!

The 31-year-old actor stepped out for a celebratory sushi lunch with fiancee Mia Swier and a few family members on Tuesday afternoon (September 18) in Los Feliz, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Darren Criss

The night before, Darren won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his work in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Darren recently took to Instagram to thank all of his fans for their love and support of the years.

Watch below!

25+ pictures inside of Darren Criss stepping out for lunch…