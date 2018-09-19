Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose & What Happened That Day

Demi Lovato‘s mom, Dianna de la Garza, has given her first interview about her daughter’s recent overdose, including how she found out the news and Demi‘s current condition.

“It’s still a really difficult thing to talk about. I literally start to shake a little bit when I start to remember what happened that day,” Dianna said to Newsmax TV this week. “[Demi's assistant called and] said, Demi overdosed. So, I was in shock. I didn’t know what to say. It was just something that I never, ever expected to hear, as a parent, about any of my kids.”

“[Her assistant] stopped for a second and said, she’s conscious, but she’s not talking,” her mom continued.

“We got there as quickly as we could,” Dianna said after receiving a phone call from Demi‘s assistant. “Dallas and Madison and I jumped out of the car at the emergency room and ran into the emergency room to be by her side. She just didn’t look good—at all. She was in bad shape. But I said to her, ‘Demi, I’m here. I love you.’ And at that point she said back to me, ‘I love you, too.’

“From that point on, I never allowed myself to ever think that things weren’t going to be okay. I prayed, of course, all the way to the hospital, and my faith is strong. I think that was one of things that got me through the next couple of days when she was in critical condition. We just didn’t know for two days if she was going to make it or not,” Dianna added.

Dianna continued, “I just feel like the reason she’s alive today is because of the millions of prayers that went up that day when everybody found out what was happening. I don’t think she would be here if it hadn’t been for those prayers and the good doctors and Cedars-Sinai. They were the best. I couldn’t have asked for a better team of people to save her life.”

Then, Dianna gave an update on Demi‘s current condition.

“She’s happy. She’s healthy. She’s working on her sobriety, and she’s getting the help she needs. That in itself encourages me about her future and about the future of our family,” she added.

“You don’t see it coming, and that’s the scary thing. The opioid crisis in America is at an epidemic level, and people don’t understand that until they start researching it…After this happened, I started researching and looking into how opioids are killing our kids. It’s happening, I think, it’s every 15 minutes someone dies of an overdose. It’s not just the kids, either—it’s grown-ups. It’s mothers. It’s fathers,” she added.