Top Stories
Katie Holmes &amp; Jamie Foxx Work Out Together in Atlanta!

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Work Out Together in Atlanta!

Jessica Simpson Cradles Baby Bump After Announcing Third Pregnancy!

Jessica Simpson Cradles Baby Bump After Announcing Third Pregnancy!

Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin with Outdoor Performance at Buckingham Palace!

Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin with Outdoor Performance at Buckingham Palace!

Drake Just Filed a Lawsuit Against Someone Who Tried Extorting Him

Drake Just Filed a Lawsuit Against Someone Who Tried Extorting Him

Wed, 19 September 2018 at 1:44 am

Ellen DeGeneres Tries to Figure Out if Carrie Underwood is Having a Boy or Girl - Watch!

Ellen DeGeneres Tries to Figure Out if Carrie Underwood is Having a Boy or Girl - Watch!

Ellen DeGeneres is totally convinced she knows if Carrie Underwood is having a boy or a girl.

The 35-year-old pregnant celebrity stopped by The Ellen Show for an upcoming interview where she opened up about her second pregnancy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carrie Underwood

Carrie announced back in August that she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child. The two are already parents to 3-year-old son Isaiah.

Make sure to check out Carrie‘s interview on Ellen tomorrow – Wednesday, September 19!

Check out the clip below!
Just Jared on Facebook
ellen degeneres tries to figure out carrie underwood having a boy or girl 01
ellen degeneres tries to figure out carrie underwood having a boy or girl 02
ellen degeneres tries to figure out carrie underwood having a boy or girl 03
ellen degeneres tries to figure out carrie underwood having a boy or girl 04
ellen degeneres tries to figure out carrie underwood having a boy or girl 05

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Carrie Underwood, Ellen DeGeneres, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The 2018 Emmy Awards turned into a major lovefest! - TMZ
  • This Riverdale star was involved in a scary car accident - Just Jared Jr
  • These seven Emmys moments are totally worth watching - TooFab
  • Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were set to attend the Emmys... so where were they? - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See who Joey King's 2018 Emmy Awards date was! - Just Jared Jr