Ellen DeGeneres Tries to Figure Out if Carrie Underwood is Having a Boy or Girl - Watch!

Ellen DeGeneres is totally convinced she knows if Carrie Underwood is having a boy or a girl.

The 35-year-old pregnant celebrity stopped by The Ellen Show for an upcoming interview where she opened up about her second pregnancy.

Carrie announced back in August that she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child. The two are already parents to 3-year-old son Isaiah.

