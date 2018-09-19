Emma Stone Talks Reuniting with Jonah Hill for 'Maniac'
Emma Stone is all smiles as she arrives for her morning show appearance at Good Morning America on Wednesday morning (September 19) in New York City.
The 29-year-old actress appeared on the show to speak about her new Netflix series Maniac, which will be debuting on Friday!
Emma spoke about reuniting with one of her very first co-stars Jonah Hill for the series, and spoke about the message of Maniac.
Watch Emma’s interview on Good Morning America below…