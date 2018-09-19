Gigi & Bella Hadid Kick Off Milan Fashion Week Together!

Gigi and Bella Hadid are ready for Milan Fashion Week!

The two model sisters and their brother Anwar were spotted arriving on Tuesday (September 18) in Milan, Italy.

Gigi and Bella immediately got to work and kicked off the week by walking in Alberta Ferretti‘s show on Wednesday (September 19).

The girls also arrived in Milan just in time to celebrate Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld‘s birthday!

“Landed in Milano in perfect time to wish a HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY FASHION FAIRY GOD MOTHER. @carineroitfeld you are a sense of home in the madness. A huge part of my fashion career is thanks to your belief in me 5 years ago, and you continue to guide, support, and inspire me with such style and grace! FOREVER YOUNG. I LOVE YOU,” Gigi wrote on her Instagram.