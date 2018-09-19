Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose &amp; What Happened That Day

Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose & What Happened That Day

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who &amp; See the Photos!

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who & See the Photos!

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Wed, 19 September 2018 at 3:08 pm

Gigi & Bella Hadid Kick Off Milan Fashion Week Together!

Gigi & Bella Hadid Kick Off Milan Fashion Week Together!

Gigi and Bella Hadid are ready for Milan Fashion Week!

The two model sisters and their brother Anwar were spotted arriving on Tuesday (September 18) in Milan, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

Gigi and Bella immediately got to work and kicked off the week by walking in Alberta Ferretti‘s show on Wednesday (September 19).

The girls also arrived in Milan just in time to celebrate Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld‘s birthday!

“Landed in Milano in perfect time to wish a HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY FASHION FAIRY GOD MOTHER. @carineroitfeld you are a sense of home in the madness. A huge part of my fashion career is thanks to your belief in me 5 years ago, and you continue to guide, support, and inspire me with such style and grace! FOREVER YOUNG. I LOVE YOU,” Gigi wrote on her Instagram.

Just Jared on Facebook
gigi hadid bella hadid alberta ferretti fashion show 01
gigi hadid bella hadid alberta ferretti fashion show 02
gigi hadid bella hadid alberta ferretti fashion show 03
gigi hadid bella hadid alberta ferretti fashion show 04
gigi hadid bella hadid alberta ferretti fashion show 05
gigi hadid bella hadid alberta ferretti fashion show 06
gigi hadid bella hadid alberta ferretti fashion show 07
gigi hadid bella hadid alberta ferretti fashion show 08
gigi hadid bella hadid alberta ferretti fashion show 09
gigi hadid bella hadid alberta ferretti fashion show 10
gigi hadid bella hadid alberta ferretti fashion show 11
gigi hadid bella hadid alberta ferretti fashion show 12
gigi hadid bella hadid alberta ferretti fashion show 13

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Anwar Hadid, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tiger Woods is off probation from his 2017 DUI - TMZ
  • This Stranger Things star reveals he still goes to summer camp - Just Jared Jr
  • Stormy Daniels compared President Trump's genitals to a video game character - TooFab
  • Scarlett Johansson supported boyfriend Colin Jost on his big night - Lainey Gossip
  • See the stunning photos of Joey King getting ready for the 2018 Emmys - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian is still single - Gossip Cop
  • Stoni

    Hard to believe those two are models???