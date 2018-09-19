Top Stories
Wed, 19 September 2018 at 2:37 pm

Hailey Baldwin Reveals Her Biggest OMG Moment of the Year & It's Probably Sorta Obvious!

Hailey Baldwin Reveals Her Biggest OMG Moment of the Year & It's Probably Sorta Obvious!

Hailey Baldwin‘s most “OMG moment” of her year was when she got engaged to Justin Bieber!

The 21-year-old model was asked by Coveteur, “What is the most adventurous thing you’ve done lately?”

Hailey responded, “My entire summer has been quite adventurous in life in general. I’ve been traveling all over. For me, being adventurous is flying by the seat of my pants, which isn’t something I’m normally comfortable with, but I’ve been doing it for the last few months. Just traveling, and it’s so fun to be able to pick up and do things.”

Hailey then added, “Well, I got engaged! I think that’s probably the biggest OMG moment of the year for me, of my life. So that’s probably top.”

Hailey and Justin Bieber got engaged earlier in the summer. If you missed it, you have to check out what Justin did for Hailey while they were out sightseeing in London.
Photos: Getty
