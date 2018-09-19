Imagine Dragons Drop 'Zero' from 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Imagine Dragons have just dropped a brand new song called “Zero“!

The track was written and recorded to serve as the end-credit song for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Ralph Breaks the Internet, which hits theaters on Nov. 21, 2018.

According to lead singer Dan Reynolds, the film’s emotional themes are reflected in the song: “It’s a pretty timely movie in a lot of ways in that it addresses some of the issues of identity and loneliness unique to this internet generation,” Dan said in a statement. “Ralph’s internal struggle for self-acceptance really resonated with us, and this song speaks to that.”

Imagine Dragons latest “Zero” from Ralph Breaks the Internet is also available to stream on Spotify and download on iTunes now!



Imagine Dragons – Zero (Lyric Video)