Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose & What Happened That Day

Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose & What Happened That Day

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who & See the Photos!

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who & See the Photos!

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Wed, 19 September 2018 at 9:56 am

Is Maroon 5 the Frontrunner for Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

Is Maroon 5 the Frontrunner for Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

A new report has emerged suggesting that Maroon 5 could be chosen as the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show headliners!

You may remember, Adam Levine previously said back in 2015 that the band “very actively want to play the Super Bowl.”

“The offer has been extended and they’ve pretty much accepted,” a source apparently told Us Weekly about the 2019 gig.

There’s been no confirmation about this report, and the NFL will usually confirm the news themselves. Around this time of year, there are always lots of rumors about who will play the show, so stay tuned for official confirmation!

If you missed it, be sure to check out Just Jared‘s poll on who should play the halftime show in 2019!

The 2019 Super Bowl will take place on Sunday (February 3) in Atlanta, Ga.
  • Hotaru

    Ugh…. I hate his singing voice.

  • cuzjcacjo

    i don’t think they have broad enough appeal. it’ll probably be someone else