Is Maroon 5 the Frontrunner for Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019?

A new report has emerged suggesting that Maroon 5 could be chosen as the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show headliners!

You may remember, Adam Levine previously said back in 2015 that the band “very actively want to play the Super Bowl.”

“The offer has been extended and they’ve pretty much accepted,” a source apparently told Us Weekly about the 2019 gig.

There’s been no confirmation about this report, and the NFL will usually confirm the news themselves. Around this time of year, there are always lots of rumors about who will play the show, so stay tuned for official confirmation!

The 2019 Super Bowl will take place on Sunday (February 3) in Atlanta, Ga.