Jamie Dornan Sports Bushy Beard While Out in London

Jamie Dornan is rocking a bushy beard as he arrives at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday (September 19) in London, England.

The 36-year-old actor stopped to sign some autographs for fans as he made his way through the terminal.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Dornan

If you missed the news, Jamie just signed on to star in a new sci-fi thriller opposite Marvel star Anthony Mackie! Get all the details about Synchronic if you missed it! The movie does not yet have a release date.