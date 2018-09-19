Jane Fonda Opens Up About Her Mother's Suicide: 'It Has A Big Impact'

Jane Fonda strikes a pose backstage ahead of her session with SiriusXM’s Town Hall in New York at the SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday (September 19) in New York City.

The 80-year-old actress and activist recently opened up in her upcoming documentary about growing up with a mother who was bipolar and how she eventually learned to understand and forgive her.

In 1950, when Jane was 12 and her mother was 42, she took her own life by slitting her throat while at a nearby mental institution. “If you have a parent who is not capable of showing up, not capable of reflecting you back through eyes of love, it has a big impact on your sense of self,” Jane told People.

“As a child, you always think it was your fault…,” Jane continued. “Because the child can’t blame the adult, because they depend on the adult for survival. It takes a long time to get over the guilt.”

Jane Fonda In Five Acts premieres on September 24th – Watch the trailer here!