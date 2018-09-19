Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose &amp; What Happened That Day

Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose & What Happened That Day

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who &amp; See the Photos!

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who & See the Photos!

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Wed, 19 September 2018 at 3:19 pm

Jane Fonda Opens Up About Her Mother's Suicide: 'It Has A Big Impact'

Jane Fonda Opens Up About Her Mother's Suicide: 'It Has A Big Impact'

Jane Fonda strikes a pose backstage ahead of her session with SiriusXM’s Town Hall in New York at the SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday (September 19) in New York City.

The 80-year-old actress and activist recently opened up in her upcoming documentary about growing up with a mother who was bipolar and how she eventually learned to understand and forgive her.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jane Fonda

In 1950, when Jane was 12 and her mother was 42, she took her own life by slitting her throat while at a nearby mental institution. “If you have a parent who is not capable of showing up, not capable of reflecting you back through eyes of love, it has a big impact on your sense of self,” Jane told People.

“As a child, you always think it was your fault…,” Jane continued. “Because the child can’t blame the adult, because they depend on the adult for survival. It takes a long time to get over the guilt.”

Jane Fonda In Five Acts premieres on September 24th – Watch the trailer here!
Just Jared on Facebook
jane fonda opens up about her mothers suicide it has a big impact 01
jane fonda opens up about her mothers suicide it has a big impact 02
jane fonda opens up about her mothers suicide it has a big impact 03
jane fonda opens up about her mothers suicide it has a big impact 04
jane fonda opens up about her mothers suicide it has a big impact 05
jane fonda opens up about her mothers suicide it has a big impact 06
jane fonda opens up about her mothers suicide it has a big impact 07
jane fonda opens up about her mothers suicide it has a big impact 08
jane fonda opens up about her mothers suicide it has a big impact 09
jane fonda opens up about her mothers suicide it has a big impact 10

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jane Fonda

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tiger Woods is off probation from his 2017 DUI - TMZ
  • This Stranger Things star reveals he still goes to summer camp - Just Jared Jr
  • Stormy Daniels compared President Trump's genitals to a video game character - TooFab
  • Scarlett Johansson supported boyfriend Colin Jost on his big night - Lainey Gossip
  • See the stunning photos of Joey King getting ready for the 2018 Emmys - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian is still single - Gossip Cop
  • Stoni

    It’s funny when abusive parents receive that same abusive treatment from their kids when they are older. Justice for abusing their kids when they were little and defenseless so now their kids can abuse them when they are old and defenseless. Serves them right.