Jennifer Garner Is Busy Running Errands in Brentwood!

Jennifer Garner is on the go!

The busy mom and Peppermint actress was spotted running errands while out and about on Tuesday (September 18) in Brentwood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

Jennifer was seen spending some quality time with her children (not pictured), picking them up from school before dropping off one of her kids at karate practice.

Earlier in the week on Sunday (September 16), Jen and the kids were seen heading to church for a day of worship in Pacific Palisades, Calif.