Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose & What Happened That Day

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who & See the Photos!

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Wed, 19 September 2018 at 6:14 pm

Joaquin Phoenix Films 'Joker' Scenes in NYC - See More Pics From the Set!

Joaquin Phoenix is staying in character!

The 43-year-old actor was spotted back on the set of the upcoming Joker movie on Wednesday (September 19) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joaquin Phoenix

Co-stars Glenn Fleshler and Bryan Callen were also spotted filming alongside Joaquin during the scenes.

The movie is expected to hit theaters on October 4, 2019. Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro and more are set to co-star.

Fans were treated to a first look of Joaquin as the Joker over the weekend. See the first pics from the set!
