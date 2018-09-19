John Mayer Gushes About Dave Chappelle & Performs 'New Light' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

John Mayer gushed all about his relationship with Dave Chappelle while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night (September 18) in Los Angeles.

“He’s one of the greatest leaders of a room I’ve ever seen,” the 40-year-old actor told Jimmy.

“I gotta say, I’ve always wanted to be a stand-up and it didn’t work very well for me,” John continued. “Don’t worry, I have a good thing going otherwise, but advice to anybody that’s struggling as a stand-up comic: One of the best things you can do is just stand next to Dave Chappelle on stage, if you get the opportunity. He’s such a great guy to set up for jokes. He goes up and he’s better at what he does than anybody is at anything they do. That’s why you go and see Dave. He’s a great comic, but you’re also watching someone just nail something.”

John Mayer on Friendship with Dave Chappelle

John Mayer Debuts Trailer for New Instagram Show



John Mayer – New Light (Jimmy Kimmel Live)