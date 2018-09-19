Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose &amp; What Happened That Day

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who &amp; See the Photos!

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Wed, 19 September 2018 at 12:26 pm

John Mayer Gushes About Dave Chappelle & Performs 'New Light' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

John Mayer Gushes About Dave Chappelle & Performs 'New Light' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

John Mayer gushed all about his relationship with Dave Chappelle while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night (September 18) in Los Angeles.

“He’s one of the greatest leaders of a room I’ve ever seen,” the 40-year-old actor told Jimmy.

“I gotta say, I’ve always wanted to be a stand-up and it didn’t work very well for me,” John continued. “Don’t worry, I have a good thing going otherwise, but advice to anybody that’s struggling as a stand-up comic: One of the best things you can do is just stand next to Dave Chappelle on stage, if you get the opportunity. He’s such a great guy to set up for jokes. He goes up and he’s better at what he does than anybody is at anything they do. That’s why you go and see Dave. He’s a great comic, but you’re also watching someone just nail something.”

John also debuts the trailer for his new show that’s exclusively on his Instagram page and performs his latest single “New Light” – Watch more after the cut!


John Mayer on Friendship with Dave Chappelle

Click inside to watch the rest of John Mayer’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


John Mayer Debuts Trailer for New Instagram Show

John Mayer – New Light (Jimmy Kimmel Live)
Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC, WENN
