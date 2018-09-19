John Oliver & Wife Kate Norley Secretly Welcomed Baby Three Months Ago!

John Oliver and his wife Kate Norley secretly welcomed a baby boy three months ago!

“I have no idea! We have a 3-month-old, so as far away from the 3-month-old as possible,” John told People on the red carpet at the Emmys when asked where he would put his award for Outstanding Variety Talk Series for Last Week Tonight.

“It’s bewildering [and] exhausting juggling that and the show, but no, it’s the greatest,” John added when asked about having two kids. He and Kate also have a two-year-old son.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!