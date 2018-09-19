Julie Chen Adds 'Moonves' to Her Name Again on 'Big Brother' After Exiting 'The Talk'

Julie Chen is back on Big Brother – and once again using her married name.

After exiting The Talk, Julie once again reaffirmed her commitment to her husband by beginning the pre-taped episode on Wednesday night (September 19) with “Good evening, I’m Julie Chen Moonves.”

The longtime host of Big Brother took a break from television after her husband Leslie Moonves left his job at CBS following allegations of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and violence.

She used her married name for the first time on Big Brother last week, affirming her support for her husband.