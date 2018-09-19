Kesha's 'Here Comes The Change' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Kesha has released a brand new song, “Here Comes The Change” from the upcoming film On the Basis of Sex.

The film tells the story of current Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her early years.

The film, in theaters on December 25, stars Felicity Jones in the lead role.

“I was inspired. It was amazing to see Ginsburg’s story of leading a campaign that successfully changed laws that discriminated against Americans purely on the basis of their sex, as the film title suggests,” Kesha wrote in an essay on Refinery29. “In watching the film I was struck by how much Ginsburg was able to accomplish in her life, and at the same time, how much more there is to do in the fight for equality for all people. It reminded me of — and strengthened — my belief that any single person can make lasting change, starting with one small action. I wanted to do what I could to pay tribute to Ginsburg, who has spent a lifetime fighting tirelessly for equality, with no signs of slowing down. I wanted to make my voice heard, too.”

Be sure to download the song on iTunes.

Click inside to read the lyrics…