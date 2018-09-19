Khloe Kardashian is Reportedly Moving Back to Cleveland with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is leaving California.

After spending the summer with her family in Calabasas, the 34-year-old reality star and her daughter True, 5-months-old, are reportedly moving back to Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson as he prepares for the upcoming NBA season with the Cavaliers.

“Vacation has already ended and Tristan has to be back in Cleveland for the new season,” a source told People. “He has games in October. They are all moving back to Cleveland, and it’s hard for Khloé. She will really miss Kris [Jenner] and her sisters.”

Khloe and the 27-year-old basketball player have been spending the summer rebuilding their relationship after Tristan allegedly cheated on her multiple times before she gave birth to True.

“Khloé and Tristan are great,” the source continued. “Ever since they have both been in L.A. with True, they have really worked on relationship issues. They had an amazing summer together and a gorgeous family vacation.”

“It’s not going to be easy for her,” the source adds. “But she is committed to keeping her family together. And Tristan has shown that he is committed to Khloé, so Khloé will make it work….it’s their home, but True will still spend plenty of time with her cousins and family in LA. They’ll travel back and forth.”