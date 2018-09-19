Khloe Kardashian & Scott Disick Spend the Day at Kanye West's Office!

Khloe Kardashian struts her way through the parking lot outside of brother-in-law Kanye West‘s office on Tuesday afternoon (September 18) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 34-year-old reality star went sporty in a neon pink and orange windbreaker over a black bodysuit as she and Scott Disick spent the day filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The day before, Khloe was spotted meeting up with sister Kim and mom Kris Jenner as they stepped out for lunch.