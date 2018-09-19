Top Stories
Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Work Out Together in Atlanta!

Jessica Simpson Cradles Baby Bump After Announcing Third Pregnancy!

Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin with Outdoor Performance at Buckingham Palace!

Drake Just Filed a Lawsuit Against Someone Who Tried Extorting Him

Wed, 19 September 2018 at 2:52 am

Khloe Kardashian & Scott Disick Spend the Day at Kanye West's Office!

Khloe Kardashian struts her way through the parking lot outside of brother-in-law Kanye West‘s office on Tuesday afternoon (September 18) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 34-year-old reality star went sporty in a neon pink and orange windbreaker over a black bodysuit as she and Scott Disick spent the day filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

The day before, Khloe was spotted meeting up with sister Kim and mom Kris Jenner as they stepped out for lunch.
khloe kardashian scott disick spend the day at kanye west office 01
khloe kardashian scott disick spend the day at kanye west office 02
khloe kardashian scott disick spend the day at kanye west office 03
khloe kardashian scott disick spend the day at kanye west office 04
khloe kardashian scott disick spend the day at kanye west office 05
khloe kardashian scott disick spend the day at kanye west office 06
khloe kardashian scott disick spend the day at kanye west office 07

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick

Getty
