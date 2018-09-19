KISS Announces Farewell 'End Of The Road' World Tour!

KISS is hitting the road one last time!

The legendary rock group revealed that they’re going on tour following their performance of “Detroit Rock City” on the America’s Got Talent finale on Wednesday night (September 19) in Los Angeles.

The rock band will be embarking on their final shows together on the End of the Road World Tour. Dates have yet to be announced, but their official website will have all the updates in the weeks to come.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable,” the band said.