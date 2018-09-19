Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose & What Happened That Day

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who & See the Photos!

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Wed, 19 September 2018 at 8:39 pm

KISS Opens 'America's Got Talent' 2018 Finale With 'Detroit Rock City' - Watch Now!

KISS Opens 'America's Got Talent' 2018 Finale With 'Detroit Rock City' - Watch Now!

KISS totally rocked the stage!

The legendary rock group kicked off the America’s Got Talent finale with “Detroit Rock City” on Wednesday night (September 19) in Los Angeles.

The group also announced that they’ll be heading out on their farewell The End Of The Road Tour.

Ten acts are competing for the grand prize of $1 million and the chance to headline the America’s Got Talent live show in Las Vegas this November. Meet all of the contestants!

Watch the KISS performance of “Detroit Rock City” below!
Photos: NBC
