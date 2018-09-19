KISS Opens 'America's Got Talent' 2018 Finale With 'Detroit Rock City' - Watch Now!

KISS totally rocked the stage!

The legendary rock group kicked off the America’s Got Talent finale with “Detroit Rock City” on Wednesday night (September 19) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of KISS

The group also announced that they’ll be heading out on their farewell The End Of The Road Tour.

Ten acts are competing for the grand prize of $1 million and the chance to headline the America’s Got Talent live show in Las Vegas this November. Meet all of the contestants!

Watch the KISS performance of “Detroit Rock City” below!