Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose & What Happened That Day

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who & See the Photos!

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Wed, 19 September 2018 at 7:21 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Donates Toys to Charity as Kim Runs Errands in LA

Kourtney Kardashian Donates Toys to Charity as Kim Runs Errands in LA

Kourtney Kardashian takes her kids Mason and Penelope (not pictured) to donate toys at the Watts Empowerment Center.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted at the center with Corey Gamble (not pictured) on Wednesday (September 19) in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, her sister Kim Kardashian, 37, was seen riding around in her Range Rover while running errands around town as well.

Earlier this week, Kourtney also took her kids, including Reign (not pictured), to the park and dinner in Malibu, following her lunch with Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

ICYMI, Kim‘s husband Kanye West recently revealed that he’s moving to Chicago, and Kourtney enjoyed a night out with Luka Sabbat.
Photos: Backgrid USA
