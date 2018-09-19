Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose &amp; What Happened That Day

Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose & What Happened That Day

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who &amp; See the Photos!

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who & See the Photos!

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Wed, 19 September 2018 at 1:00 pm

Kyle Chandler Talks About Working with George Clooney on 'Catch-22'

Kyle Chandler Talks About Working with George Clooney on 'Catch-22'

Kyle Chandler is on the cover of Modern Luxury‘s slate of magazines!

Here’s what the Catch-22 actor and Friday Night Lights fan favorite had to share with the mag…

On working with George Clooney on his new Hulu series, Catch-22: “I both like and respect Clooney’s directing style. Sardinia was a beautiful place to work. It was a great experience and the chance of a lifetime.”

On the internal challenges he faces when taking on new roles: “Some roles are downright intimidating. It is sort of aggravating because when a role is really intimidating, and it scares you a little bit, then it’s almost like, God damn it, now I’ve got to do it.”

On his lifelong passion for acting: “After 23 years of marriage and with two beautiful children, I have so many experiences to draw from – both of the mind and of the heart. I find that, as I get older, acting takes on a different meaning for me. It becomes far more personal and means more in different ways. I’m blessed to get to practice in magic.”

For more from Kyle, visit ModernLuxury.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
kyle chandler modern luxury 01
kyle chandler modern luxury 02
kyle chandler modern luxury 03
kyle chandler modern luxury 04

Credit: John Russo/Modern Luxury
Posted to: kyle chander, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tiger Woods is off probation from his 2017 DUI - TMZ
  • This Stranger Things star reveals he still goes to summer camp - Just Jared Jr
  • Stormy Daniels compared President Trump's genitals to a video game character - TooFab
  • Scarlett Johansson supported boyfriend Colin Jost on his big night - Lainey Gossip
  • See the stunning photos of Joey King getting ready for the 2018 Emmys - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian is still single - Gossip Cop
  • mahbelle

    COACH😍😍😍😍

    Love Kyle and will watch anything he’s in.