Kyle Chandler Talks About Working with George Clooney on 'Catch-22'

Kyle Chandler is on the cover of Modern Luxury‘s slate of magazines!

Here’s what the Catch-22 actor and Friday Night Lights fan favorite had to share with the mag…

On working with George Clooney on his new Hulu series, Catch-22: “I both like and respect Clooney’s directing style. Sardinia was a beautiful place to work. It was a great experience and the chance of a lifetime.”

On the internal challenges he faces when taking on new roles: “Some roles are downright intimidating. It is sort of aggravating because when a role is really intimidating, and it scares you a little bit, then it’s almost like, God damn it, now I’ve got to do it.”

On his lifelong passion for acting: “After 23 years of marriage and with two beautiful children, I have so many experiences to draw from – both of the mind and of the heart. I find that, as I get older, acting takes on a different meaning for me. It becomes far more personal and means more in different ways. I’m blessed to get to practice in magic.”

