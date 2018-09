Kylie Jenner Just Tried Cereal & Milk For The First Time!

Kylie Jenner revealed that she had cereal with milk for the first time in her life this week and fans totally freaked out!

The 21-year-old makeup mogul took to Twitter to share her cereal situation, which at first sounded like she had never eaten cereal ever!

“last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing,” Kylie wrote.

She quickly clarified, “i always liked cereal dry i never bothered to put milk”

On Snapchat, Kylie expanded that she had been eating her cereal dry since she was a little girl and it was her best friend Jordyn Woods who convinced her to try try the combo.

“Everyone has their personal preference. I never preferred soggy cereal! I just preferred my dry, crunchy cereal,” Kylie explained.

As for Kylie‘s final thoughts on cereal and milk?

“I still prefer dry cereal, but it was pretty fire…but it’s still not hitting the spot crazy,” Kylie concluded.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch. amazing https://t.co/9szGNV67ht — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018

Regular. Should i try almond next time? https://t.co/ewfPhkJ1CA — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018