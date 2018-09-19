LeBron James Will Star in 'Space Jam' Sequel!

LeBron James is joining the Space Jam sequel!

The 33-year-old basketball player’s production company, SpringHill Entertainment, revealed the first glimpse of the exciting project on Wednesday (September 19).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of LeBron James

In the first teaser, LeBron‘s name appears on one of the lockers in a basketball locker room.

Other names include Bugs Bunny, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, who is producing, and Terence Nance, who is directing.

Eric Bauza will voice Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, and Duane Franke will be Water Boy.

The 1996 original followed Michael Jordan teaming up with the Looney Tunes to win a basketball match and earn their freedom.

Check out the teaaser pic!