Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2018? Winner Revealed!

Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose & What Happened That Day

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Liev Schreiber Calls Out Photographer Who Claims Actor Harassed Him After Judge Reportedly Dismisses Case

Liev Schreiber Calls Out Photographer Who Claims Actor Harassed Him After Judge Reportedly Dismisses Case

Liev Schreiber is speaking out about the photographer who charged the actor with harassment following an incident that allegedly took place on the set of Ray Donovan back in June.

The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday (September 19) to share his thoughts, on the same day that a judge dismissed the harassment charges, TMZ reports.

If you recall, Liev has denied that he ever made bodily contact with the photographer and previously filed a motion to dismiss the charges.

“Sherman Martinelli,” Liev captioned a photo of the photographer sitting on a bench while on set on Wednesday. “The paparazzi who claimed I attacked him decided to come visit our set this morning with his ‘injured’ shoulder and the camera I ‘smashed’… Glad to see he’s feeling better.”

