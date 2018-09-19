Mariska Hargitay Braves the Rain on 'Law & Order: SVU' Set

Mariska Hargitay sips on a coffee as she arrives on set of Law & Order: SVU on Tuesday morning (September 18) in New York City.

The 54-year-old actress looked ready for business in a purple top and black trousers as she spent the day filming a couple of scenes outside despite the rainy weather.

Season 20 of Law & Order: SVU is set premiere with a two-hour event next Thursday on September 27 on NBC at 9/8c.

Watch the trailer for the new season below!