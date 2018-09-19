Top Stories
Who Won 'America's Got Talent' 2018? Winner Revealed!

Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose &amp; What Happened That Day

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Wed, 19 September 2018 at 11:47 pm

Mariska Hargitay Braves the Rain on 'Law & Order: SVU' Set

Mariska Hargitay Braves the Rain on 'Law & Order: SVU' Set

Mariska Hargitay sips on a coffee as she arrives on set of Law & Order: SVU on Tuesday morning (September 18) in New York City.

The 54-year-old actress looked ready for business in a purple top and black trousers as she spent the day filming a couple of scenes outside despite the rainy weather.

Season 20 of Law & Order: SVU is set premiere with a two-hour event next Thursday on September 27 on NBC at 9/8c.

Watch the trailer for the new season below!
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
