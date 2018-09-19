Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose &amp; What Happened That Day

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who &amp; See the Photos!

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Wed, 19 September 2018 at 9:59 am

Martha Hunt Works Up A Sweat at Train Like An Angel Event!

Martha Hunt Works Up A Sweat at Train Like An Angel Event!

Martha Hunt happily strikes a pose in her workout gear while attending a Train Like an Angel session at Table 399 on Tuesday (September 18) in New York City.

The 29-year-old model, who has been a Victoria’s Secret Angel since 2015, kicked off the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show season with her trainer Andrea Rogers, founder of Xtend Barre.

Martha shared tips on how she gets runway strong while wearing the newest Victoria Sport collection, which features new on-trend prints, bold colors, and logos to take your workout to the next level.
