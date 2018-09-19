Martha Hunt Works Up A Sweat at Train Like An Angel Event!

Martha Hunt happily strikes a pose in her workout gear while attending a Train Like an Angel session at Table 399 on Tuesday (September 18) in New York City.

The 29-year-old model, who has been a Victoria’s Secret Angel since 2015, kicked off the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show season with her trainer Andrea Rogers, founder of Xtend Barre.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Martha Hunt

Martha shared tips on how she gets runway strong while wearing the newest Victoria Sport collection, which features new on-trend prints, bold colors, and logos to take your workout to the next level.