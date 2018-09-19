'MasterChef' Gets Renewed for a 10th Season at Fox!

MasterChef is coming back for more!

The cooking reality TV competition show was renewed for Season 10 at Fox as of Wednesday (September 19), Variety confirmed.

The Gordon Ramsay-hosted show’s ninth season will air its finale on Wednesday (September 19), in which the remaining home cooks will face their final challenge.

MasterChef will hold casting calls around the country starting in September.

New York and Chicago will hold calls on September 22, while Los Angeles and Dallas will hold them on September 29.