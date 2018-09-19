Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose & What Happened That Day

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who & See the Photos!

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Wed, 19 September 2018 at 3:19 pm

NFL Releases Statement on Maroon 5 Super Bowl Halftime Show Rumors

NFL Releases Statement on Maroon 5 Super Bowl Halftime Show Rumors

The NFL has released a statement on the rumor that Adam Levine‘s Maroon 5 will be the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show performer.

“It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show,” a league spokesman told Deadline in a statement.

The statement continued, “We are continuing to work with Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show.”

The Super Bowl is set to take place on February 3 in Atlanta, Ga.

