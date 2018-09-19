Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose & What Happened That Day

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who & See the Photos!

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Wed, 19 September 2018 at 5:42 pm

Nicki Minaj Dons Colorful Jumpsuit for Diesel Collection Presentation in Milan

Nicki Minaj Dons Colorful Jumpsuit for Diesel Collection Presentation in Milan

Nicki Minaj gets colorful while presenting her new Diesel capsule collection!

The 35-year-old “MotorSport” rapper stepped out for the event held during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday (September 19) in Milan, Italy.

She was joined by Renzo Rosso, fashion entrepreneur and President of OTB Group, the parent company of Diesel.

Nicki‘s pink and purple hair matched her multicolored jumpsuit. She completed her look with a furry black coat, a black belt, heeled red boots, and silver hoop earrings.

Her capsule collection, “The Bad Guy,” is a part of Diesel’s larger anti-cyberbullying campaign, “Hate Couture.” Find out more below.

20+ pictures niside of Nicki Minaj at the presentation…

Credit: INSTARimages.com; Photos: SplashNewsOnline, WENN
Posted to: Nicki Minaj

