Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose & What Happened That Day

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who & See the Photos!

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Wed, 19 September 2018 at 12:42 pm

'Outlander' Author Endorses Sam Heughan for James Bond!

A few months ago, Just Jared ran a poll asking fans who they wanted as the next James Bond, and Outlander star Sam Heughan won the poll!

Diana Gabaldon, who wrote the Outlander novels, is totally on board with the idea of Sam playing the super-spy once Daniel Craig is done.

“I have seen that Sam is being tipped for James Bond and I think it would be great,” Diana told the Scotsman.

Sam would do a fine job of it. There is always a lot of talk every time James Bond changes so it’s anybody’s guess. But I don’t think he would have to leave Outlander to be James Bond because the Bond movies are just that, they’re movies,” he added.

Outlander is a television show so it would just be a matter of scheduling,” Diana continued.

Sam then responded on Twitter to Diana‘s kind words!
